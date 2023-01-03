Rain Advisory in Effect for San Diego County’s Coastal Waters

General Rain Advisory in Effect

The Department of Environmental Health and Quality has issued a GENERAL RAIN ADVISORY for the coastal waters of San Diego County due to contamination by urban runoff following rain.

Swimmers, surfers, and other ocean users are warned that levels of bacteria can rise significantly in ocean waters, especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers, and lagoon outlets that discharge urban runoff. Activities such as swimming, surfing and diving should be avoided for 72 hours following rain.

The most recent rain event occurred December 31, 2022.

The GENERAL RAIN ADVISORY for urban runoff contamination applies to beaches from San Onofre State Beach south to Border Field, including Mission Bay and San Diego Bay. While many coastal outlets are posted with permanent metal warning signs, additional temporary signs are not posted for General Advisories. Click this link for more information on when a General Advisory is issued.

The anticipated lift date, subject to change: January 4, 2023 at ~ 6 am.*

*Due to the nature of the weather and ocean environment, the anticipated lift details are provided as estimated informational data, subject to change and not a guarantee of beach status. Click here for uptodate info.