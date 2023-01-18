Is a Temporary ‘Ranch’ on Empty Land at Miramar Air Base San Diego’s Solution for the Unhoused?

Let’s have this discussion. San Diego needs to have it.
Bill Walton — probably San Diego’s most famous personage — and George Mullen, the CEO of Sunrise Ranch, have just penned an opinion showcasing their vision of a solution to San Diego’s unhoused.
They offer up something called Sunrise Ranch to be built as a camp for unhoused people on 2,000 acres of empty land at the Miramar Marine Corps Station, the former Camp Elliot weapons range.
They write:
Sunbreak Ranch has three straightforward and achievable goals:
First, provide real help to our homeless brothers and sisters (and stop pretending that allowing them to sleep, urinate, and defecate on our city streets is helpful or humane to anyone).
Second, clean up our cities.
Third, return our cities to the Rule of Law, which is the key component of our social compact and all great civilized and sustainable societies.
Sunbreak Ranch is designed to be a large-scale temporary ranch in the layout of the old California ranchos.
It will be a creative, one-of-a-kind location featuring 35-plus amenities and benefits that strive to make the ranch the best possible temporary home for our homeless fellow citizens.
Here’s more of their vision:
The best location in San Diego for this beta test is on the unused empty federal lands just east of Interstate 15 on the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. This location is at the geographic and population heart of San Diego County and easily accessible to everyone. From Interstate 15, exit Miramar Way, head east, and you are there.
Sunbreak Ranch will be the location and solution center for homelessness. It is designed to welcome all homeless persons, each of whom may come and go as they please. Individuals can reside in a community tent, or camp on their own in a series of designated and protected areas for families, single mothers, elderly people, veterans, those with dogs, and others as needed.
Sunbreak Ranch will span 2,000 acres with vast open space surrounding it.
There will be portable toilets and portable showers, mess halls, medical tents, storage facilities and onsite service providers including dedicated teams of mental health professionals, substance abuse rehabilitation specialists and vocational trainers. There will be free daily shuttle service going to and from downtown San Diego — only 12 miles away.
Sunbreak will have private security as well as a permanent 24/7 public police station in order to maintain a “clean, healthy, safe and secure environment” for everyone at all times.
Sunbreak’s approach will be focused on diagnosing each person’s unique situation. And then will assist every able person back to work and independent living. For those unable, Sunbreak will get them the services that will best help them.
Is this the best or most viable solution on a short-term basis? Some critics have already likened it to Nazi concentration camps. Lots of questions abound. What do you think?
“… Some critics have already likened it to Nazi concentration camps…”
Wait… what?
“… It is designed to welcome all homeless persons, each of whom may come and go as they please. Individuals can reside in a community tent, or camp on their own in a series of designated and protected areas for families, single mothers, elderly people, veterans, those with dogs, and others as needed…”
“Some critics have already likened it to Nazi concentration camps.”
Whether or not this proposed project is a good idea I can’t say, but that is a triple stooopid thing to say on the part of these critics. I’d even go so far as to say it’s insulting.
No. Anything short of new condominiums with 50″ TVs, a pool, ocean breezes, and well-appointed communal areas is just further victimizing the unfortunate. Isn’t that the same mistake they made with the concentration camps?
Anyways, yes to any and all of the above options for homeless housing/lodging/shelter/intervention/etc. I would allow RVs and cars as well, with septic and water service available. People are dying on the street and some of the “homeless advocates” are too busy shooting down any effort to intervene. It’s as if they want people to stay homeless, destitute, and in danger.
I just don’t understand any citizen of San Diego that has an argument against the Sunbreak proposal. If Bill Walton and George Mullen are willing to put this out there, and willing to put their personal nuts on the line – we should take it seriously and support the effort. Any argument that this proposal is akin to a ” Manzanar at Miramar” (I just coined that phrase) is an affront to citizens that are really trying to find some humanitarian options for people in crisis. I applaud their efforts! However… Getting the City to enforce Van/ Car/ lifers to move out there – I seriously doubt it! (any time soon). They can’t even get people to move on from the street parking even if you use “Get it Done”… Some, but little enforcement. Come on. We all know that real issues here are the folks that have some serious mental or substance challenges. There is no way that even as successful an opportunity as Sunbreak might be as an independent non-profit, and a wonderful Eden, will really be capable to manage the real issues. (we are not ever going to get rid of tweakers)…I love the love the plans they are trying to manifest. The City of San Diego. The County of San Diego, And The State of California need to recognize an opportunity , and they better embrace it – they are failing badly, (not to mention our own city council members, and the Supervisors, our Representatives and Senators and especially ODD TODD better get on board – make it his “idea”, probably not…LOL…! My wish is that they can make this happen, and let’s see, with all good wishes. BTW, it is good to know that there will be a provided shuttle back and forth to Downtown… Dammit! You won’t have to walk mile to the nearest bus stop?