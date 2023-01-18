Is a Temporary ‘Ranch’ on Empty Land at Miramar Air Base San Diego’s Solution for the Unhoused?

Let’s have this discussion. San Diego needs to have it.

Bill Walton — probably San Diego’s most famous personage — and George Mullen, the CEO of Sunrise Ranch, have just penned an opinion showcasing their vision of a solution to San Diego’s unhoused.

They offer up something called Sunrise Ranch to be built as a camp for unhoused people on 2,000 acres of empty land at the Miramar Marine Corps Station, the former Camp Elliot weapons range.

They write:

Sunbreak Ranch has three straightforward and achievable goals:

First, provide real help to our homeless brothers and sisters (and stop pretending that allowing them to sleep, urinate, and defecate on our city streets is helpful or humane to anyone).

Second, clean up our cities.

Third, return our cities to the Rule of Law, which is the key component of our social compact and all great civilized and sustainable societies.

Sunbreak Ranch is designed to be a large-scale temporary ranch in the layout of the old California ranchos.

It will be a creative, one-of-a-kind location featuring 35-plus amenities and benefits that strive to make the ranch the best possible temporary home for our homeless fellow citizens.

Here’s more of their vision:

The best location in San Diego for this beta test is on the unused empty federal lands just east of Interstate 15 on the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. This location is at the geographic and population heart of San Diego County and easily accessible to everyone. From Interstate 15, exit Miramar Way, head east, and you are there.

Sunbreak Ranch will be the location and solution center for homelessness. It is designed to welcome all homeless persons, each of whom may come and go as they please. Individuals can reside in a community tent, or camp on their own in a series of designated and protected areas for families, single mothers, elderly people, veterans, those with dogs, and others as needed.

Sunbreak Ranch will span 2,000 acres with vast open space surrounding it.

There will be portable toilets and portable showers, mess halls, medical tents, storage facilities and onsite service providers including dedicated teams of mental health professionals, substance abuse rehabilitation specialists and vocational trainers. There will be free daily shuttle service going to and from downtown San Diego — only 12 miles away.

Sunbreak will have private security as well as a permanent 24/7 public police station in order to maintain a “clean, healthy, safe and secure environment” for everyone at all times.

Sunbreak’s approach will be focused on diagnosing each person’s unique situation. And then will assist every able person back to work and independent living. For those unable, Sunbreak will get them the services that will best help them.

Is this the best or most viable solution on a short-term basis? Some critics have already likened it to Nazi concentration camps. Lots of questions abound. What do you think?