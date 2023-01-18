One Sees a Lot in a Lifetime

by Ernie McCray
You live long enough
you see a lot of things,
both good and bad
and in-between
in a lifetime
and I find myself
from time to time
remembering things I’ve seen
over my more than
three-quarters of a century
of being alive and breathing,
like lately,
I saw in my mind,
after watching some
police wrongdoing on TV,
scenes of me,
cruising in my car
having a groovy day,
and the fuzz creeps up on me
with some jive about
looking for some suspects in a burglary
like that has something to do with me
sitting in my driver’s seat,
wearing my tennis outfit
with tennis balls and a tennis racquet
in the seat in the back –
déjà vu of the hazards
of “driving while Black.”
Then scenes from my past
started flashing before me
and I’m randomly seeing
things I’ve once seen:
signs in a park when I was a boy
that made fun of “Japs,”
water slowly dripping
from the “Colored Only” water tap
in a bus station down south
while White people drank
from fountains
where the water went down their throats
and all over their faces and mouths,
the smile on my mother’s face
when I earned a college degree,
Sister Mary Benedict
coming after me with a yardstick
as I pray to Jesus to make her trip.
I see troops coming home
at the end of World II
and Korea and Vietnam too,
Don Larsen pitching a perfect game
in the ’56 World Series
on TV,
the first in post-season history,
Tucson High School Cheerleaders
leading students and our fans
with
“Ernie! Ernie!
He’s our man!
If he can’t do it!
Nobody can!”
Then I was seeing
one of my favorite teachers
writing me an inspiring note
about an essay I wrote,
White girls in my 6th grade class
swooning over the Beatles,
the Black girls practically fainting over Marvin Gaye
when they came on the scene,
the first landing on the moon,
the news of the assassinations of
JFK, RFK, Medgar, Malcolm X,
and the good Doctor King,
the signing of
the Voting Rights Act
after all the pepper spraying
and fire-hosing
and whipping
and jailing
and biting and nipping,
a woman, the first to do so,
occupying a seat
in the Supreme Court,
and the first to travel in space,
a Black man
ascending to the presidency
and doing so with aplomb and grace.
And that’s but a blip of a fraction
of what I’ve seen
but there’s a scene
in my 84 years of living
I’ve yet to see,
one that I would delightfully embrace:
the evolving of a more gentle human race.
Oh, how wonderful to go back in time with you! Eighty-Four of our years were unlike any others in history. What we saw and experienced were macro-changes across this little planet! No other generation has lived through such a complicated, yet magnificent passage. I’m so glad that we two were not just spectators, but change-agents. The risks we took, often stumbling to stay on our feet, were well-worth it. I like to think we’ve made a difference, even when it was an uncomfortable one. I’m grateful for rear view mirrors, aren’t you?
You’re an inspiration to all of us, Ernie!