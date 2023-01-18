‘Like the Fist of a God!’

by Joaquin Antique

This past weekend’s storm knocked down a large pine tree at Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery, uplifting several tombstones and pounding another like a nail into the ground.

Thankfully, no coffins or burial remains were exposed.

There are approximately 100,000 souls interred at Ft. Rosecrans.

When we gaze upon the rows and rows of tombstones, it allows us to visualize the gravity of the pandemic which has killed over ten times as many Americans, more than a million to date.