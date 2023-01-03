3 ADUs Planned for 4954 West Point Loma in Ocean Beach

The City has just announced that an application has been filed to create 3 brand new ADUs (Accessory Dwelling Units – or “granny flats”) at 4954 West Point Loma Boulevard in northwest Ocean Beach.

The application filed by “ADU Geeks” is for a Coastal Development Permit to convert the existing attached garage of a single-family residence into a new 480 square foot ADU and the creation of a new two story detached structure containing two 414 square feet ADU’s. The application was filed on December 6, 2022 with the city.

The Project’s number is PRJ-1057567. The project manager is Christian Hoppe, Development Project Manager (phone/ email: (619) 446-5293 / CHoppe@sandiego.gov)