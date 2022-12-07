Update on Driscoll’s Wharf in Point Loma

From Peninsula News from PLA



Two weeks ago, in our story regarding the fate of the commercial fishing wharf operated by the Driscoll family since 1992, indications were everything must go. The Port of San Diego chose not to renew their lease. End of the line.

Some things have changed since that report. Minor changes, for sure. But the future is not as bleak as it seemed.

The best news involves the recently-opened retail fish markets located in building one on the wharf.

Looks like they will remain.

Brianne Mundy Page, Port of San Diego Public Information Officer, tells us,

“For the landside subtenants, Port staff is working with Driscoll’s on potential next steps, which may vary for each business. For subtenants Chula Seafoods and Tunaville Market and Grocery, the Port is working with Driscoll to support their operations and allow them to continue beyond the expiration of Driscoll’s lease.”

“The future plan and operation of the area currently known as Driscoll’s Wharf includes preserving commercial fishing water and land uses. The current asset is not in the condition it should be to serve the current needs of commercial fishing and help provide opportunities for growth and success.”

Tom Driscoll told us all the buildings are “in great shape” according to an assessment by the Port this past summer.

As the outgoing lessee – responsible for removing from the premises “all landside and waterside structures” – anything that does not need to be taken down could save Tom money.

The Port Commissioners meet again on Tuesday, December 13. Driscoll says he expects more information then.

See below for the complete text of the Port’s statement:

Port of San Diego Statement Regarding Driscoll’s Wharf — November 30, 2022

The Port of San Diego is committed to the long-term viability of commercial fishing. The future plan and operation of the area currently known as Driscoll’s Wharf includes preserving commercial fishing water and land uses. The current asset is not in the condition it should be to serve the current needs of commercial fishing and help provide opportunities for growth and success.

To prepare the site for future commercial fishing-related improvements, the Port has notified Driscoll’s Wharf via letter that the Port will not be pursuing an extension of Driscoll’s lease, which is set to expire on April 30, 2023. Port staff is committed to working with Driscoll’s on a smooth transition. For the active commercial fishing vessels at the facility, that may mean temporary relocation within the Driscoll’s Wharf berthing area and/or to Tuna Harbor. For the landside subtenants, Port staff is working with Driscoll’s on potential next steps, which may vary for each business. For subtenants Chula Seafoods and Tunaville Market and Grocery, the Port is working with Driscoll to support their operations and allow them to continue beyond the expiration of Driscoll’s lease.

The Port believes this is a step in the right direction and is willing to explore whatever is necessary to ensure the long-term viability and success of the commercial fishing industry in San Diego.

– Brianne Mundy Page, Port of San Diego Public Information

Office