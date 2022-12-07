Agenda for OB Planning Board Meeting Via Zoom – Wed., Dec. 7

by on December 7, 2022 · 0 comments

in Ocean Beach

Here’s the official agenda for tonight’s meeting of the Ocean Beach Planning Board — Wednesday, Dec. 7. The meeting will be held via Zoom. Go here to Register.

{ 0 comments… add one now }

Leave a Comment

Older Article:

Newer Article: