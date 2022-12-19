OB Rag King Tide Photo Contest – Dec. 21-27 – $100 to Winning Pic

The OB Rag is sponsoring a photo contest of the King Tides expected to show up at our coasts beginning Wed., Dec. 21 until Tuesday, Dec. 27.

A generous member of our staff, Kathy Blavatt, has donated $100 specifically for the photo contest. $100 will go to the winning photo with second and third place finishers getting a copy of Kathy’s books, either the one on OB or the one on Sunset Cliffs Park.

There are no rules, except the photos submitted must be of this year’s King Tides from Dec. 21 through Dec. 27– we provide a tide chart below — and that permission is given to the Rag to publish them. Also, photos of the high tides at San Diego Bay and San Diego River are acceptable. Only one photo per contestant. Rag staff will be the judges.

(Please send name and mailing address with attached photo to: obragblog@gmail.com)

The Tide Chart below (3rd column below) show the December very high and King tides during daytime hours.

High Tides Starting at. 5.93. Two days of King Tides a Dec. 23 at 7.51 ft & Dec. 24 at 7.48 ft. King tides from Wed. Dec. 21 to Dec. 27 are very high.