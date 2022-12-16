First Arrest Made in Nov. 18 Assault on Newport Ave in Ocean Beach

The first arrest has been made in the November 18 assault and battery of an OB man on Newport Avenue.

Dajour Hardaway, 24, was arrested by Murrieta Police on just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, December 11 on felony assault charges stemming from an incident where Woody Boethel was attacked by four people as he walked his dog in the 5000 block of Newport.

The attack was captured by a surveillance camera at Hodad’s, showing Boethel getting kicked in the back of the head and pushed to the ground by a group of young people, assumed to be houseless.

San Diego Police have issued arrest warrants for three others accused and are still reportedly investigating other suspects.

Hardaway was booked into San Diego Central Jail by SDPD.

After Boethel and a group of people hanging out in front of the liquor store on the corner exchanged harsh words, individuals from the group attacked him. Hardaway is alleged to be part of that smaller group. Apparently, he fled town and ended up in Murrieta.

The surveillance video of the attack was widely viewed and the incident sparked a crescendo of complaints and personal stories from OB residents and businessowners about recent violence on the streets and other crimes.