Musing of a Dad

by Ernie McCray

Had so much fun

the other day

with my offspring

at a nice café,

with one brief

moment

when I had to

wipe a couple

of tears away,

as I shared a story

about one of my two

children who passed away

and how I think about both of them

every single day,

sometimes

several times a day,

briefly, though,

I’m glad to say,

and it seems

like it’s going to be that way

until the very end of my days.

But, laughing and smiling

and just enjoying each other

was how we mostly

spent our time together

that day.

And when I drove away

from the eatery

after picking up the check,

a daddy kind of thing,

my heart began to sing

as I looked back over my 65 years

of parenting,

beginning when I was eighteen

which is not something I’d recommend

for any teen,

but I’ve given being a dad

all that I have

in me

and now I bask in what

wonderful human beings

they’ve grown up to be,

loving and caring and decent

and bright as they can be,

each creative

in varying ways,

learners still.

Whenever I’m near them

the love I feel from them

and the love I have for them

gives me a thrill.