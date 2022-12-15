Coastal Commission Demands Beach Restaurants Return Parking to the Public

By Lori Weisberg / San Diego Union-Tribune / Dec. 14, 2022

Restaurants in San Diego’s beach areas are facing a tough new regulation for outdoor dining that will now require them to replace any lost parking they occupy on public streets.

The new requirement, approved Wednesday by the California Coastal Commission, threatens to upend plans by beach-area restaurateurs looking to retain outdoor seating areas they had erected in the street during the pandemic, when mandated indoor dining closures sharply curtailed business.

The commission, which was required to weigh in on San Diego’s now permanent Spaces as Places outdoor dining program, argued that without such a condition, the public’s access to the shoreline could be impeded.

Specifically impacted by the parking restriction is what’s known as the “beach impact area,” a stretch of coastline that begins at the northern end of Torrey Pines State Reserve and runs about 15 miles south to Sunset Cliffs Natural Park. For most areas of the zone, the boundary extends inland approximately a quarter of a mile. The commission describes that area as a part of the city where there are chronic public parking shortages.

