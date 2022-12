1 Bedroom Destroyed in Fire on Cape May Ave. — Video

SDFD and SDPD responded to a House Fire on Cape May Ave in Ocean Beach. Engine 15 was just 1 minute away doing their daily exercise on the beach.

The people inside told the media off camera that the fire started in the closet of a bedroom while the occupant was on a business zoom call. No flames were seen outside but one bedroom was destroyed.

Video by Ed Baier, Dec. 19, 2022.