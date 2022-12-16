Annual Christmas Bird Count by Audubon Society Returns to San Diego – Sat., Dec.17

The annual Christmas Bird Count headed up by the San Diego chapter of the National Audubon Society will mobilize a team of nearly 150 volunteers to count every bird they can within a designated area for the nation-wide 123rd annual Christmas Bird Count. It’s in its 70th year in San Diego.

It all happens on Saturday, December 17, and the Society is doing this to document bird species which help track the response of birds to a changing planet.

Last year, San Diego’s count recorded 211 species and helped California to lead the US in total individuals observed for 110 species. The San Diego CBC is frequently the number 1 count in California and in the top 3 in the United States for number of species observed.

Volunteer efforts provide a comprehensive count of bird species within a 15-mile-diameter circle centered on the Sweetwater River in Chula Vista. The circle’s boundaries extend south to the Tijuana River Valley in Imperial Beach, north, encompassing Balboa Park in San Diego, east to the Sweetwater Reservoir in Chula Vista and National City, and west six miles offshore.

Participants and representatives from San Diego Audubon will gather 1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. at J Street Marina View Park (900 Marina Pkwy, Chula Vista, 91910.

The annual Christmas Bird Count provides a snapshot of avian biodiversity by recording the presence and abundance of bird species in designated areas. These long-running datasets collected annually, help researchers to understand the status of bird populations and how species may be shifting in response to Climate Change.

Scientists studying bird population trends and climate change have analyzed data from the Christmas Bird Count. This has led to disturbing conclusions that nearly one-third of North American birds have declined since the 1970s and that 314 bird species are vulnerable to Climate Change.

San Diego Audubon Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering the protection and appreciation of birds, other wildlife, and their habitats. Education, environmental recreation, and conservation programs make San Diego Audubon a significant resource for the natural world in San Diego.

Go here for more http://www.sandiegoaudubon.org