Video: Rally for the Height Limit, ‘No’ on C

Here’s a video by Charles Landon of the rally for the height limit and “No” on Measure C held Thursday, November 3. It was held adjacent to the San Diego River just across from the Midway area and sports arena.

Two city council candidates spoke, Linda Lukacs running in District 2 and Tommy Hough, running in District 6. Both are opposed to Measure C.

Also speaking were Lisa Ross of the Sierra Club, Geoff Page of Keep the Coast 30, Tom Mullaney of Save Our Access, Mandy Havlik also of Keep the Coast 30, and Phil Halpern of Mission Hills.