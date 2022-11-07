Community Colleges Improving Lives of Families on Broadway

by Ernie McCray
Just got back from
New York City,
still feeling the electricity
that wonderful town
always vibrates through me,
as I’ve never ended a trip there
without thinking
of better ways
for people to live
and this visit
was no different.
I was there
with Maria, mi querida, my lovely squeeze,
at an annual conference
of Community College trustees,
this one
having to do with
improving the lives of families
and, after
walking a couple of blocks
with a few other conferees
to see a wonderful Broadway Show
called “A Strange Loop,”
I had an awakened sensitivity
to how essential families
are to a society,
as the story’s main character,
Usher,
a Black gay man
was,
in a running joke,
writing a musical
about a Black gay man
who was writing a musical
about a Black gay man.
But his family
was intolerant
of his desire
to display his sexuality
on stage,
no matter how much
emotional pain
his being gay
had caused him to suffer,
viewing
his “lifestyle”
as a disgrace
in the eyes of the Lord,
and as the story moved forward
I found myself
laughing somewhat wildly
at times,
and wiping away tears of sadness
at other times,
wondering how
anybody could abandon
a member of their family,
a loved one,
their child,
especially one
who could write
a Pulitzer winning
and Tony winning
Broadway Play
with such finesse
and style.
Oh, we human beings
must understand
that the family
is essential
to the proper functioning
of any society.
But, fortunately,
from what I’ve seen,
community colleges
see the need
to support families
in their learning environments.
I could feel it.
In one session of the conference
a district spoke warmly
of a
LGBTQIA+ Student Bill of Rights
they were creating
to advance practices
and policies
to ensure the safety
of gay students and faculty,
and one would have to surmise
that such would lessen,
to some degree,
these people’s families’
concerns and anxieties,
allowing them to breathe
more at ease
in our country,
and I sat and listened
to someone speak on
their efforts to build an
anti-racist institution
with care and purpose
and bravery
and I heard
of an alliance to foster
inclusion and equity
as a remedy
to a decrease
in male enrollment,
mostly involving White men,
and the next day
I heard of the establishment
of an academy for Black men
which, like the efforts in Iowa,
was intent
on someone always being
available to them
for counseling and mentoring
to give them a sense of belonging,
all a boost
to empower them and their families
in their efforts to succeed in life…
And the conference
ended nicely
with an immigrant
describing her family’s journey
from Syria when she was a young girl
and she waxed eloquently
about her academic success,
to which
an outgoing chairperson said:
“That’s why we do what we do”
as he passed the gavel
to the next chair,
a Latina,
the first Brown woman
to take on such a responsibility.
What an honor
and what an addition
to the advancements
her family has made in a not
so welcoming society.
I couldn’t help leaving
this conference
and a town called
“The City of Dreams”
without my mind
throwing around ideas
of how things could be
because what I witnessed
in my stay
was evidence
that positive change
comes slowly
and gradually,
indicating we have to struggle
constantly
to create the kind of society
we need.
And the success of such a task,
indeed,
could depend on
if more institutions
worked towards empowering families,
emboldening them,
freeing them
to see the key role
they could play
in the making of this
better America.
If such thinking
can be thought in New York,
it can
be thought anywhere.
