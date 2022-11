Entries to the Coastal Access Photo Contest

For two weeks the group Keep the Coast 30 ran a “Coastal Access” photo contest and here are the entries.

There were two categories: the “Best” and the “Worst” view of coastal access. The winner of each category receives an $100 award. (Names of photographers are withheld for unbiased views.)

The Best

#1

#2

#3

The Worst

#4

#5

#6

#7