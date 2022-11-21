The 4th Annual 2022 San Diego Music Hall of Fame Was Held in Ocean Beach

From SDMHF

Our ceremony began with a full house on Veteran’s Day. Our silent auction area was full of awesome items including instruments from Taylor Guitars, Pit Bull Audio, local art, loaded gift baskets and more.

A warm welcome came from Master of Ceremonies, Jefferson Jay, venue host Pastor Mike Quinn, and awesome San Diego musical talents, Gato Papacitos.

Inductees kicked off with legendary rock-and-roller and cosmic country crafter Chris Hillman, honored by Jeff Berkley and The Banned.

Next inductee was virtuoso fiddler Alex DePue, whose widow Aria Noelle Curzon-DePue received our 2022 Dawn Steel Award for Strength. She and violinist Jamie Shadowlight paid musical tribute to the great Alex DePue.

The Cheathams’ presenter Grace Bell introduced inductee Jeannie Cheatham.

San Diego Music Hall of Famer Sue Palmer and Liz Ajuzie perform in honor of Jimmy and Jeannie Cheatham and their ground-breaking Sweet Baby Blues Band.

Offering great thanks to delicious food provided during Intermission by We Be OB, Pizzeria Luigi and Dirty Birds, plus tasty brews by our friends Kilowatt Brewing Company and OB Brewery’s Jim MiIlea (pictured below).

Gato Papacitos invigorated the crowd during Intermission’s silent auction bidding, mingling, and snacks.

