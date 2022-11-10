San Diego Music Hall of Fame Kicks Off Friday, Nov. 11 in Ocean Beach

From SDMHOF

The San Diego Music Hall of Fame (SDMHOF) is holding its 4th annual induction event at Newbreak Church in Ocean Beach. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, Veteran’s Day.

The SDMHOF was founded to celebrate the city’s rich musical past and to honor over a century of great music in San Diego. The SDMHOF’s members include Eagles’ songwriter Jack Tempchin, pop superstar Jason Mraz, legendary rockers The Beat Farmers, and boogie-woogie pianist Sue Palmer.

The San Diego Music Hall of Fame Class of 2022 honors an eclectic group of musicians with a focus on the contributions of educators and the military.

Marine Band San Diego is an institution with over a century of musical contributions, local and globally. The SDMHOF is honored to celebrate the thousands of Marines who have served at this year’s Veteran’s Day event.

San Diego-raised Gustavo Romero, an award-winning classical pianist since age 10, has earned international acclaim. Despite global prestige, Romero has offered an annual series of concerts at La Jolla’s Athenaeum Music & Arts Library for over 20 years and is a faculty member at the University of North Texas.

Chris Hillman, an original member of The Byrds and The Flying Burrito Brothers, is a key figure in the development of country rock music.

Jeannie and Jimmy Cheatham were known as the blues/jazz duo, The Cheathams. Jimmy Cheatham led the jazz program at University of California, San Diego from 1978-2005 before his passing in 2007.

Larry Zeiger was a legendary local music educator, leading musical theater productions at Point Loma High School, where the performing arts center is named in his honor, for over 30 years.

Alex DePue was a world-class violinist, known far and wide as “The Fiddler.” He passed away in a car accident in January 2022. In August 2021, DePue married Aria Noelle Curzon-DePue. She will receive the 2022 Dawn Steel Award for Strength for her fortitude in the face of this tragedy.

SD Music Hall of Fame founder and host, Jefferson Jay stated:

“The SDMHOF honors musical contributors, who have committed their lives to music and San Diego. There is an rich history of great music in San Diego. We are celebrating this community, enhancing awareness and opportunities for musicians in our beloved home.”

Inductees Romero and Zeiger are scheduled to perform as are San Diego Music Hall of Famer Sue Palmer, Jeff Berkley and The Banned, vocalist Liz Ajuzie, violinist Jamie Shadowlight, hip-hop humorist Rob Deez, and SDMHOF house band Gato Papacitos.

A portion of the proceeds will go to The Dawn Steel Award for Strength recipient, given annually to SD music community members, who have showed strength in the face of adversity.

It will be a moving evening of entertainment and local music history. There will be food and beverages available, as well as event merchandise and a robust silent auction.

Jefferson Jay will host The San Diego Music Hall of Fame 4 th Annual Induction Ceremony at Newbreak Church, 4694 Cape May Ave in Ocean Beach. Doors open at 7:00pm and the show commences at 7:30pm. Tickets can be purchased online now through www.sdmhof.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT

Jefferson Jay, President – jefferson@jeffersonjay.com (619) 223-7625

The San Diego Music Hall of Fame

4th Annual Induction Ceremony

Friday, November 11, 2022

Newbreak Church – 4694 Cape May Ave. SD, CA 92107

Doors 7:00pm – Show 7:30pm

2022 Inductees

Marine Band San Diego

Gustavo Romero

Chris Hillman

The Cheathams

Alex DePue

Larry Zeiger

Scheduled to Perform

Gustavo Romero

Sue Palmer and Liz Ajuzie

Jeff Berkley and The Banned

Jamie Shadowlight

Larry Zeiger

Rob Deez

Gato Papacitos