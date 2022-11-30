OB’s Christmas Tree Arrives

The Christmas tree for Ocean Beach arrived early Tuesday morning and the 65-foot tree was erected at the foot of Newport Avenue. It had just been chopped down that morning from a home in the Midway District.

It’s the 42nd year of the annual tradition for the village. Unlike other years, however, it not only had a police escort as it was hauled to OB, but had a large police officer presence at its erection. In fact, officers from SDPD made up a large portion of the small crowd that witnessed the event.

Corey Bruins, president of the OB Town Council, was interviewed by Fox5 News:

“Every year we put a call out to residents for trees on their property especially here. We’re looking for trees that are already posing a threat to the property. A tree needing to already come down, so that we’re not killing trees that are healthy.”

“What’s famous about this tree is that it always leans a certain way. We’ll see which way it leans, that’s always fun.”

Probably one of the reasons there was such a large police presence was due to the recent attack on an OB man by a group of houseless people, and all the negative feedback that followed in local TV reports about how the ‘homeless are out of control’ and how families are afraid to bring their children down to OB. One news station even went so far as to claim the community was collapsing.

Yet, the arrival of the Christmas tree is always the kick-off moment for the holidays here in OB. And thousands will congregate on the sidewalks for the upcoming OB Holiday Parade which begins this Saturday at 5:05 p.m.