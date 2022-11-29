New Local Coffee House to Break the US Bank

A locally-owned coffee house is moving into the former US Bank at 4827 Newport Avenue in OB. Spill the Beans is apparently on a binge; it currently has two locations in Gaslamp and Seaport Village, and is set to open their Ocean Beach and Mission Valley locations next year.

Their website doesn’t give out too many details, but offers this:

Freshly made, inventive and conscientious, Spill the Beans is rapidly defining how adults should begin their day. Our coffee surpasses the expectations in both taste and sustainability. The food we pair with your cup of joe pretty much tells it all. Slather one of our scratch-made bagels with artisan-compounded butter or your selection of house-made cream cheeses.

The coffee house is especially appealing to the young and the hip. They advertise themselves as “Pot Head” — as in coffee pot — and have other slogans on their website that seem to cater to the cannabis-infused customer.

A couple of big questions:

Will Spill the Beans utilize the bank’s drive-up and as a drive-through coffee place? And what will they do with the large paid parking lot that sits adjacent to the main building?

They are hiring bakers, baristas, and cooks. To apply, please email: info@spillthebeanssd.com