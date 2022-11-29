Parents and Staff Given Week’s Notice Before Child Care Center in OB Closed

A week before Thanksgiving, parents were told that Honey Bear Daycare and Child Care Center would be closing for good the day before T-day. The day care center at 4426 Mentone Street has been in existence for 55 years, so it was quite a shock to parents — and staff.

Teachers were given a week’s notice to find a new job — which was very abrupt but even worse because it was during the holidays.

One parent, Katie Gollard, received an email from the owners which blamed hits to the childcare industry, such as higher wages and competition from public programs working with younger and younger children.

A teacher, Jackie Simpson, told 10News her reaction: “Just gut wrenching inside and just missing the kids that I love.” She’d worked there for a year and half.

Parent Gollard found child care for her two kids, but also felt badly for the teachers and staff — so she set up GoFundMe page which has raised $5,260 as of this writing. Her goal now is to raise up to $10,000.

The page states:

Hi, my name is Katie, and I’ve been a Honey Bear parent for over 4 years. Both of my sons have gone to Honey Bear since they were 6 months old and we’ve had amazing teachers helping to raise our boys.

Unfortunately on the evening of Tuesday 11/15 all of the parents and teachers were abruptly notified by the owners that the school would be closing on Wednesday 11/23 – the day before Thanksgiving.

The parents and teachers were given 6 working/school days to find care for their children, and the teachers to find a new place of employment.

This GoFundMe is to help the teachers at Honey Bear. The Honey Bear teachers have been the heart and soul of the school, and have gone above and beyond to support all of the children.

This school has been a part of the community for over 50 years, and whatever we can do to support the teachers as they find their future placement during the Holidays would be appreciated. I know for many of the families these teachers feel like an extension of their family, and it’s with a heavy heart that we have to say goodbye so quickly.

All funds collected will be split amongst the 20 teachers + staff.

10News

Mentone Street is part of the “forgotten” neighborhood just off West Point Loma and near Correia Jr High. Officially, it’s part of Point Loma yet it butts up against OB.