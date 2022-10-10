The Ocean Beach Veterans Plaza Project

From the Peninsula Alliance

Ocean Beach draws hundreds of thousands of visitors annually, including many military families from all over San Diego. To honor those who have served our country throughout the years, a group of community organizations that include the nonprofit Ocean Beach Community Development Corp. (OBCDC), the Ocean Beach Town Council, OB Mainstreet Association, OB Planning Board, OB Woman’s Club, and The Peninsula Alliance have set out to build a brand-new Veterans Plaza that will

last as a place of respect and reverence for our military veterans.

The current Veteran’s Memorial Plaza at the foot of Newport Avenue and Abbott Street in Ocean Beach is in great disrepair. The David Martin Veteran’s Memorial Fund will help fulfill Dave’s vision to create a beautiful, lasting memorial that will honor our veterans for many years to come.

Our community is deeply saddened by the loss of David Martin. Dave was an active and vibrant participant in and contributor to Ocean Beach’s many civic organizations. His presence has been greatly missed. This project was spearheaded by David Martin, a pillar in the Ocean Beach community and a proud Marine who gave of himself for the betterment of all. Dave passed away from cancer in 2021 before the project could be realized.

The Ocean Beach Veterans Plaza is not only a testament to our valued veterans but a part of his legacy. We invite you to be a part of this vision to help create a beautiful seaside plaza dedicated to the spirit of courage, honor, strength, and sacrifice.

The new monument will commemorate the military service of ALL United States veterans and be an indelible walkway of reflection. The plaza hardscape will be treated with a range of blue tones which simulate the sinuous movement of the Pacific Ocean and its waves cresting onto the beach. The columns will be home to the names of military veterans. Three flag poles are also included in the memorial. The poles are intentionally aligned with the angle of the Ocean Beach Pier as it reaches into the ocean in the distance. You can see the current plans here .

Our current fundraising effort includes a Burlesque and Variety Show (USO style) with food included, auction items, drinks for purchase and entertainment in the form of a vaudeville show will be provided by Demure Production. We would like to invite the public to purchase tickets for this exciting community benefit event to be held November 19 here . https://www.simpletix.com/e/for-the-vets-a-vaudeville-tribute-tickets-113081

Post Office Box 60534 | San Diego, California 92166 | (619) 788-4208

The Peninsula Alliance is a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Corporation (Tax ID # 83-1000688)

The Peninsula Alliance Mission: To support and improve the quality of life through collaboration with community organizations on projects and events in the San Diego Peninsula and the surrounding region.