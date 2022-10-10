We Have to Enjoy Life’s Little Things — (As an Approach to Taking on Life’s Big Challenges)

by Ernie McCray

In the

winter of my existence

I feel gratitude

for being given

so many years of life,

life that’s been lived out

in a universe

that consistently

lays before us

an array of circumstances

over which we have little to

no control,

like a boxer pummeling a foe

who has to hold onto the ropes,

never more so than currently

when the world is struggling,

its knees wobbling,

trying to remain upright

on its feet,

and my longevity tells me,

in times like these,

that we need

to maintain our sanity

and nourish

our hearts and souls

by taking time

as we confront life’s challenges,

to enjoy life’s little things,

the things we can control,

as that has sustained

human beings

through rough times,

since when our ancestors,

back in the Stone Age,

tended to their mental wellbeing

telling each other stories

and going on camping getaways

and keeping and treating pets

in loving and caring ways

and playing games

and music on flutes,

reminding us during these difficult moments

that we should follow suit

with any number of the recreational

pursuits

we have privy to

such as

suggesting our favorite jam

for “Alexa” to play,

going bowling or checking out

a concert or a play,

writing someone a note

that makes their day,

opening our eyes

to brilliant sunrises

and sunsets

that beautify

the beginning and ending

of our days,

or we can meet in the park,

midday,

with dear old friends

for a picnic,

go on a short road venture

or a camping trip,

head out to the museum or the zoo,

make a list of things to do

and then picking one or two

of those things and doing it,

take a walk or run for a bit,

or do something

wild and goofy just for the fun of it…

Always recognizing

in considering how to better our lives,

that it’s

the restorative power

of the small things

that enable us to take on

the multitude of problems

in our world

that need fixing.

Anyway, it’s worked

for this old-timer.