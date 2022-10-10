We Have to Enjoy Life’s Little Things — (As an Approach to Taking on Life’s Big Challenges)

by Ernie McCray
In the
winter of my existence
I feel gratitude
for being given
so many years of life,
life that’s been lived out
in a universe
that consistently
lays before us
an array of circumstances
over which we have little to
no control,
like a boxer pummeling a foe
who has to hold onto the ropes,
never more so than currently
when the world is struggling,
its knees wobbling,
trying to remain upright
on its feet,
and my longevity tells me,
in times like these,
that we need
to maintain our sanity
and nourish
our hearts and souls
by taking time
as we confront life’s challenges,
to enjoy life’s little things,
the things we can control,
as that has sustained
human beings
through rough times,
since when our ancestors,
back in the Stone Age,
tended to their mental wellbeing
telling each other stories
and going on camping getaways
and keeping and treating pets
in loving and caring ways
and playing games
and music on flutes,
reminding us during these difficult moments
that we should follow suit
with any number of the recreational
pursuits
we have privy to
such as
suggesting our favorite jam
for “Alexa” to play,
going bowling or checking out
a concert or a play,
writing someone a note
that makes their day,
opening our eyes
to brilliant sunrises
and sunsets
that beautify
the beginning and ending
of our days,
or we can meet in the park,
midday,
with dear old friends
for a picnic,
go on a short road venture
or a camping trip,
head out to the museum or the zoo,
make a list of things to do
and then picking one or two
of those things and doing it,
take a walk or run for a bit,
or do something
wild and goofy just for the fun of it…
Always recognizing
in considering how to better our lives,
that it’s
the restorative power
of the small things
that enable us to take on
the multitude of problems
in our world
that need fixing.
Anyway, it’s worked
for this old-timer.
BEAUTIFUL! Thank you. Do Watch the HARVEST MOON RISE TONIGHT!