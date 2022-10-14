The Gem of Shelter Island

From Peninsula Newsletter of Pt Loma Association

One of the gems of Shelter Island is the Pearl of the Pacific Park. It’s classy, inviting, calming – and if you’re walking the full loop, arriving here means you’re half-way back to where you began.

Have you ever inspected this medallion closely? It’s a very detailed explanation of the symbolism in the park’s design.

In 1998, under the guidance of James Hubbell, architecture students from four sister city countries participated in the creation: United States, Mexico, China and Russia.

Vladivostok, Russia is a sister city to San Diego. This moment is a good time to remember that, people of the world have a lot in common. Given a chance, we could probably get along quite well.

From the sidewalk by the Pearl, overlooking the water, there is a framed map of San Diego Bay.

Here’s a snapshot we took in January 2019.

Here’s a more recent shot. Looks like the map is shot. Too much sun and salt air. The Port may need a redo.