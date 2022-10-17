What Black Joy Means to Me

by Ernie McCray

Black Lives Matter

recently asked

what Black joy means to me.

Well, Black joy just happens to be

in my DNA.

Passed along

through the ages

from Africa

as a way for us

in the diaspora,

to survive in a world

that would just as soon

do without us,

having learned,

along the way

that it’s the joy in us

as a people,

the desire to carry on,

that has enabled us

to meet each trying dawn,

giving us the strength

to laugh to keep from crying,

to live to keep from dying,

to discover

how to ignite sparks

in the dark

as we’ve reached for the stars

where liberty and justice reside.

Black joy buoys

our psyche

as we keep our eyes

on such a prize

for all,

giving our all

to the cause,

depending on togetherness,

as our attitude towards

addressing our “otherness,”

a people activating

rather than

isolating

or abdicating,

creating

rather

than dissipating,

standing empowered

and outspoken

as we evoke and promote

the restructuring of all that’s broken

in our society.

Black joy

is not only

at the core

of our struggle to live free

but it has also enriched the world

with rich style

and soulfully unique creativity.

And it means the world