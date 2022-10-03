‘Shout Out to the Good People of Ocean Beach’

The following is a letter to the editor at the Beacon — and proves that there are indeed good people in OB, contrary to some who muse they’re only in other places.

Editor:

My son, his wife, and my new granddaughter live in Ocean Beach. I’ve been flying down to Ocean Beach from Sacramento once a month since the first of the year.

On Aug. 27, my friend and I went to OB Surf Lodge for brunch. After eating, we walked across the street to take a stroll on the beach. I was wearing my swimsuit, which had no pockets, so I was carrying my cell phone and wallet. We walked south on the beach under the pier to the tide pools. On our way back, I realized I only had my cell phone.

After about an hour of retracing our steps, I was never able to find my wallet. In addition to losing my own ID, I lost my friend’s ID, who had given it to me the night before so she wouldn’t have to carry her purse when we went out.

With the next day being Sunday, that night I didn’t sleep much as I thought about us spending Monday in a San Diego DMV trying to get new IDs, so we could fly out on Tuesday.

I woke up early Sunday morning and went for a bike ride. While I was out, I decided to stop by the OB lifeguard station to check the lost and found. Amazingly, some wonderful soul had turned it in.

I was thankful and stunned. Nothing was removed from the wallet. Cash, cards, and IDs. All there. At a time when there is so much negativity in the world, it’s refreshing to know there are a lot of good people out there. Shout out to all of the good people of Ocean Beach. Thank you.

Christina and Phil