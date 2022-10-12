‘Save San Diego’s Character’ Also Opposes Measure C

Numerous groups oppose Measure C on November’s ballot, not only Keep the Coast30. Here’s a recent Op-Ed in the Presidio Sentinel from the group “Save San Diego’s Character”:

Save San Diego’s Character, an organization created in response to the U.S. Navy’s proposal to redevelop the NAVWAR/SPAWAR site, opposes San Diego County Measure C. This Measure would remove the 30-foot height limit on construction in the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan area. It would affect approximately 1,300 acres stretching from Interstate 8 south along Interstate 5 to the San Diego International Airport currently included in the Coastal Zone of the City of San Diego.

Save San Diego’s Character opposes the Measure because it would allow developers to build whatever they want without the current height restrictions. It will also lead to the following:

This could mean high-rise buildings that would significantly increase the density of the region by upward of a half a million new residents.

The increase in population would result in extremely elevated traffic that would restrict and constrict driving to downtown for work and entertainment, including Petco Park, and access to the airport.

Traffic patterns would also be affected for residents east of Interstate 5 wishing to travel to the beach communities.

With an increase in population would also come a commensurate increase in use of resources such as limited energy and water.

More residents means more demands on infra-structure and services, such as police, fire hospitals and other community services.

In addition, Measure C does not provide for additional parks or other family-oriented recreational facilities in the coastal region.



Save San Diego’s Character strongly recommends a NO vote on Measure C in the November 8 election. Save San Diego’s Character does support redevelopment of the Midway District exclusively, which could be done without Measure C.

Save San Diego's Character is a coalition of San Diego residents, business owners and community leaders dedicated to preserving the unique qualities of the community of San Diego.