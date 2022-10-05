Rally to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of 30-Foot Height Limit and to Say ‘No’ to Measure C — Thurs., Oct. 6

by on October 5, 2022 · 4 comments

in Election, Ocean Beach

Join neighbors and other residents Thursday, October 6 at the OB Pier to both celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 30-foot height limit and to say “No” to Measure C.

At 11 am, there will be a rally and press conference by the new group Keep the Coast 30.

They are asking supporters to bring signs and spirit and join the merry-making and celebration.

Keep the Coast 30 plans on a series of celebrations and press conferences throughout October to remind San Diegans about the historic vote taken a half century ago that established the 30-foot height limit west of I-5. In November of 1972, 63% of voters passed the Citizens’ Initiative, placed on the ballot by a group of hard-working volunteers who collected 36,000 signatures.

Today, Measure C is the greatest threat to the height limit in 50 years. If passed, it will eliminate the 30-foot height limit throughout the entire Midway planning district. (Not just the Sports Arena area.)

In just 3 weeks time, Keep the Coast 30 has organized the events on Thursday, set up a website, established a GoFundMe Page, is sponsoring a sign making contest and has been getting the word out.

If interested in joining the group, contact Frank at obragblog@gmail.com or the group at keepthecoast30.org

{ 4 comments… read them below or add one }

Tanner October 5, 2022 at 3:44 pm

I LOVE the “You Belong Here” slogan. It’s a perfect insult on top of injury for this exclusionary, anti-housing effort.

Reply

Frank Gormlie October 5, 2022 at 5:46 pm

Tanner, thanks for your love. It appears you’ve bought into the argument that those who want to protect the coast are anti-housing, which can’t be further from the truth. And we’re trying to make it more inclusionary but preventing over-development where units will start at $1M.

Reply

Chris October 5, 2022 at 6:45 pm

Do you feel insulted lol?

Reply

Mat Wahlstrom October 5, 2022 at 8:00 pm

Triggered much?

Reply

Leave a Comment

Older Article: