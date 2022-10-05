Rally to Celebrate 50th Anniversary of 30-Foot Height Limit and to Say ‘No’ to Measure C — Thurs., Oct. 6

Join neighbors and other residents Thursday, October 6 at the OB Pier to both celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 30-foot height limit and to say “No” to Measure C.

At 11 am, there will be a rally and press conference by the new group Keep the Coast 30.

They are asking supporters to bring signs and spirit and join the merry-making and celebration.

Keep the Coast 30 plans on a series of celebrations and press conferences throughout October to remind San Diegans about the historic vote taken a half century ago that established the 30-foot height limit west of I-5. In November of 1972, 63% of voters passed the Citizens’ Initiative, placed on the ballot by a group of hard-working volunteers who collected 36,000 signatures.

Today, Measure C is the greatest threat to the height limit in 50 years. If passed, it will eliminate the 30-foot height limit throughout the entire Midway planning district. (Not just the Sports Arena area.)

In just 3 weeks time, Keep the Coast 30 has organized the events on Thursday, set up a website, established a GoFundMe Page, is sponsoring a sign making contest and has been getting the word out.

If interested in joining the group, contact Frank at obragblog@gmail.com or the group at keepthecoast30.org