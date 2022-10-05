OB Oktoberfest Celebrates 20 Years – Here’s the Musical & Contest Lineup for Friday, Oct 7th & Sat, Oct 8th

Join the Ocean Beach MainStreet Association and celebrate the OB Oktoberfest while enjoying a bier with a view of the Pacific Ocean in the beer garden, artisan and food vendors on Veterans Plaza.

From OB Oktoberfest Event Website:

The WILDEST Oktoberfest in San Diego is celebrating its 20th year on Fri, Oct 7th & Sat, Oct 8th, 2022 in Ocean Beach.

About this event

In our 21+ beer garden, we’ll be serving up 2 days full of live, local music, beer, cocktails, and plenty of Oktoberfest festivities including; a Mr. & Mrs. Oktoberfest Contest, Stein Holding Competitions, Brat Eating, Ballon Blow, our 4:20 Happy Hour on Friday with drink specials and LIVE Pro Wrestling presented by OB Rassle House, Saturday OB Liquid Brunch featuring a Drag Show by Mariam T and her Divas , and much more.

VIP tickets are $49 and include: entrance, a custom one-liter “OB Oktoberfest” mug filled with 2 beers, and access to an exclusive VIP area with a bar, lounge and upgraded restrooms!

GA tickets are $10 at the gate

With your help, we give back over $50,000 each year to our non-profit partners!

Here’s the musical and event lineup:

Friday: 4 pm to 11:30 pm

Beer garden @ the main stage with live entertainment (21+, $10 entry)

Friday Main Stage Band Lineup

6:00 PM – Half Hour Late

8:00 PM – Stranger

10:00 PM – Paging the 90s

Friday Main Stage Events

4:20 PM – 420 Happy Hour (Live Pro Wrestling by OB Rassle House + 2-for-1 drinks + featured non-medicated CANN cocktail)

7:30 PM – Women’s Stein Contest

9:30 PM – Men’s Stein Contest

Saturday: 10 am to 11:30 pm

Beer garden @ the main stage with live entertainment (21+, $10 entry)

Saturday Main Stage Band Lineup

1:30 PM – Lords of the Satellite

3:00 PM – Electric Waste Band

4:45 PM – The Aggrolites

6:30 PM – CAPYAC

8:30 PM – Vokab Kompany

10:00 PM – Band of Gringos

Saturday Main Stage Events

10:00 AM – Cornhole Tournament

11:00 AM – OB Liquid Lunch (Drag Show hosted by Mariam T. + the first 500 people get a donut + a shot of Jager Cold Brew)

1:00 PM – Brat Eating

2:30 PM – Balloon Blow

4:00 PM – Mr. & Ms. Oktoberfest

6:00 PM – Beer Belly Competition

8:00 PM – Woman’s Stein Contest

9:00 PM – Men’s Stein Contest

Veterans Plaza – Artisan, Craft & Food Fair

Saturday, October 8th 10am – 10pm

Free and open to all ages!

Information on OB Oktoberfest beer garden activities, events, contests, happy hours, band schedules, and more at…

www.OBOktoberfest.com