Virtual Voter Forum for OB and Point Loma – Monday, October 17

Join the OB Town Council and Point Loma Association in their:

Virtual Voter Information Forum – October 17 @ 6:30PM

3 Virtual Breakouts* will be broadcasted via Zoom to help you learn more about Measure B, Measure C, District 2 Candidate Linda Lukacs, and the SD Unified School District C candidates.

Register here .

Submit questions for the presenters by October 15 here .

Live questions will only be asked if time permits.