Two Home-Town Heroes, Plus Two More in OB’s Own ‘Surfing Duo’

By Judi Curry

A year ago I wrote a story about our very own surfing duo – Derby the Golden Doodle and his blue Mohawk partner, Kentucky.

Several things have happened since I wrote that story and I want to share them with you. Number one, the pair has been competing in surfing competitions and early this month they went to Waikiki to compete in the Duke Kahanamoku Ocean Fest. (Duke was a professional swimmer that actually introduced surfing to the Hawaiian Islands.)

One day of the competition was reserved for dogs, and Derby actually won first place in the solo competition. And if that wasn’t enough, he and his partner won 4th place in the overall Tandem event! They are so excited about their winnings that they are planning to compete again next year.

And if that isn’t exciting enough, a new book has hit the bookshelves, entitled, The Adventures of Derby California – Derby learns to Surf. It was written by Kentucky Gallahue – otherwise referred to as the man with the blue Mohawk – and Glenn Millar, the owner of “Call Glenn Again.”

It all came together withn a local handyman business that seems to be able to fix almost anything that breaks down – and Ashley Lanni, an illustrator that sent some of her drawings to Kentucky when he was looking for someone to illustrate his book. And it isn’t just a book you can read – there is also a coloring book that patterns itself after the reading book. And you think that is all? No way. Many of the pages have a QR code on them and while you are reading, or coloring, you can see the real videos of Kentucky and Derby! What a fantastic experience for all!

It is strange on the surface that Kentucky and Glenn got together to write this book. Kentucky applied for a handyman’s job with Glenn and in the interview process Glenn asked Kentucky where he saw himself 5 years from now. Kentucky told him about the idea of writing a book; of traveling all over the world to schools, nursing homes, etc. with his dog and the book. He mentioned that he really needed a ghost writer, because although he had all of these ideas, he had trouble putting those ideas down on paper.

It just happened that Glenn was a writer, and the more those two talked, the more it just seemed to fall into place and the men spent many hours after work putting Kentucky’s idea on the computer. The finished product, along with the illustrations by Ashley, is fascinating. Two very talented handymen that are creative in more ways than one, will keep you entertained for as ever long as it takes you to read, and color, their pages.

And one additional piece of information: This Saturday, September 17, Derby and Kentucky will be at the Waterfront Park for the Dog Fest from 11-4. They will have their books available if you wish to purchase them. (Remember the holidays are coming up!) And on Sunday, September 18th, they will be competing in the Helen Woodward “Dog Surf-A-Thon at the Del Mar Dog Beach from 8:00am till later in the day. Their books will also be available there. And if you want more information about other activities they are involved in, or where to purchase their books, they can be reached at Derbycalifornia@gmail.com .

What a fun read!