The Map That Shows Why District 2 Voters Are Upset With Jen Campbell

Above map shows the “No” vote for Measure E in November 2020.
And it clearly demonstrates why District 2 voters are still upset with Councilwoman Jen Campbell. Campbell was responsible for placing Measure E — the proposed elimination of the 30 foot height limit in the Midway — on the ballot.
Looking at the vote from then-District 2, solid majorities throughout the district voted 50% to 56% against the measure. Campbell’s half of Clairemont also opposed in with at least 50″%. Ironically, Midway District voters also voted against it by a majority.
The district’s boundaries have since been moved: PB was eliminated and the other half of Clairemont was added.
The measure did pass — and there’s a long story behind that. It has been since replaced with Measure C, which will be on the November 2022 ballot.
When people asked me how I could possibly support Linda Lukacs, a Republican, over Jen Campbell, a Democrat – the above, factual article is one of the reasons. (And by the way, don’t think it is easy for this life-long Democrat to vote for a Republican – it took a lot of soul searching; a lot of comparing beliefs between the two women – and each time Dr. Lukacs came out on top.)
So you will vote for a Republican in 2022 because her opponent allowed the residents of San Diego to vote on, over the course of the next 30 years, doing something about our housing crisis. Boy that seems like a bad look Judi.
It’s so disappointing to see some in my generation working overtime in our golden years to stop our kids and grandkids from having the same chance to buy a home as we had at their age. I wonder what we would have said if our parents had fought tooth and nail to build out Clairemont or Mira Mesa when we were younger and eventually looking to settle down.
Again, I didn’t vote for Jen in the primary, but at least she’s thinking about what this city’s future will look like instead of putting it in amber (oh and she’s also not a Republican, which is disqualifying from the jump).
You have it wrong. I am voting for one Republican candidate in this election. That Republican candidate who, by the way, is running for a nonpartisan office, is, in my estimation the best one for the position. I have compared what she says she’s going to do with what Jen Campbell said she was going to do. As far as I can tell Jen Campbell has done nothing to enhance this community. I feel that Linda is the best candidate regardless of what party she represents. If I thought that Jen Campbell would do something that would better district 2 I would vote for her. I voted for her once before and have found that her promises amounted to virtually nothing for the community but a great deal for the wealthy construction companies we do not need a 10 story community in the midway area. She is promoting that. Linda has said that without Infrastructure nothing should be done. I agree. I am getting awfully tired of people telling me that by voting for a Republican candidate that I am destroying the Democratic Party. I am voting for the best person for the job. And if there were another Republican candidate that I thought was good I would vote for them too. The Republican and Democratic parties are not what they were 25 years ago. If you don’t vote for the best person then you were just the sheep that were talked about so many years ago. Call
“we do not need a 10 story community in the midway area” so it is about homes for our kids and grandkids, who will live in those homes, as I said above. You’re voting for Linda because in your estimation “doing something” from her is actually doing nothing around the biggest issue that we face as a city, our housing crisis.
Again, I’m so saddened to see people my age who got every opportunity to build wealth and stability through homeownership dead set on denying that for our kids and grandkids.
And I’ve never said you’re destroying the Democratic Party. I’ve said – and will continue to say – that you’re supporting someone who’s a part of a fascist party who is in misalignment with my values on nearly every issue, which is why I’ll be voting for Jen. You can keep saying it’s a non-partisan office till the cows come home but that’s simply not how this actually works (and you know it).
Once again, THERE IS NO HOUSING IN THIS INITIATIVE.
As much as I loath the GOP, not everyone who’s a Republican is a fascist. I don’t know a lot about this person to give any valid opinion, but the fact is there are Republicans out there who are not MAGA red hat wearing nut jobs. If I vote for a Republican to head our MWR office where I work (NASNI) because that person is the best qualified does that mean I support fascism lol? I’m on the fence with 30 ft height limit. I’m not convince lifting it will help anything and I’m not convinced keeping it will help anything either. Jen Campbell ran one one platform and did another after she got elected.
And do you really think she care’s about this city’s future for any reason other than lining her own pockets? Even her supporters know better. And let’s just say for the sake of argument, lifting the hight limit results in SD getting an abundance of dense high rise housing that results in rents going down, do you really think she altruistically cares about that?
What do you mean by lining her own pockets (I’m assuming you’re talking about Jen)?