The Map That Shows Why District 2 Voters Are Upset With Jen Campbell

Above map shows the “No” vote for Measure E in November 2020.

And it clearly demonstrates why District 2 voters are still upset with Councilwoman Jen Campbell. Campbell was responsible for placing Measure E — the proposed elimination of the 30 foot height limit in the Midway — on the ballot.

Looking at the vote from then-District 2, solid majorities throughout the district voted 50% to 56% against the measure. Campbell’s half of Clairemont also opposed in with at least 50″%. Ironically, Midway District voters also voted against it by a majority.

The district’s boundaries have since been moved: PB was eliminated and the other half of Clairemont was added.

The measure did pass — and there’s a long story behind that. It has been since replaced with Measure C, which will be on the November 2022 ballot.