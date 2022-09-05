Dog Beach Back Open

The water at Ocean Beach’s Dog Beach reopened to the public after being closed since Thursday due to a sewage spill, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality.

The spill occurred upstream in the San Diego River and raised bacteria levels to an amount that exceeded state health standards.

According to a news release from the county, recent water quality samples at the popular beach for dogs met health standards.

