New 150-Bed Shelter Opens in the Midway District

The shelter will slowly admit people, 15 at a time



As Gary Warth at the U-T reported: “The beds are made, the showers and restrooms are in place, and mental health and addiction specialists are ready to work with clients at the new homeless shelter in San Diego’s Midway District. But first, outreach workers from the Alpha Project have to find those clients living on the streets and sidewalk encampments in the surrounding neighborhoods.”

The new 150-bed shelter is in a large tented structure behind the San Diego County Health and Human Services Complex and the Psychiatric Hospital of San Diego County on Rosecrans Street. It’s the first of its kind to offer on-site mental health and addiction services, addressing some of the most serious issues facing people on the street.

The plan is to take it slow, bringing in 15 people at a time to assess their needs and connect them with help.

The city of San Diego contracted with the Alpha Project for $4.8 million for a 13-month term through June 30, 2023, at a cost of about $77 a bed nightly.

Through an agreement brokered by San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher, the county is providing the site for the shelter and has allocated $1.4 million this fiscal year for Vista Hill to provide a multi-disciplinary team that includes a nurse practitioner, mental health clinicians and substance-use counselors. Peer support specialists also will screen and refer people to community-based behavioral health services.

An annual count of people on the street and in shelters in February found 8,427 people countywide, a 10 percent increase since the last count in 2020. More recently, an August count of homeless people in downtown San Diego alone found 1,609 living in encampments or vehicles, the highest number since the count began 10 years ago.

