Mayor’s PR Head Takes Swipe at Editordude

Rachel Laing, director of communications for the City of San Diego and Mayor Gloria’s top PR person, took a swipe yesterday at Editordude of the OB Rag, Frank Gormlie.

In a discussion of local journalists on her tweeter account, Laing took a shot at Gormlie — for some reason.

Laing is notorious for spreading Gloria’s narrative on tweeter, and in fact, must spend a whole hell of a lot of time on her media platforms – and has been roundly criticized for wasting valuable city time dissing individuals critical of her boss on tweeter.

Here’s a screen shot of the comment by Laing (Ryan is Ryan Clumpner and Doug is Doug Porter):

In a statement to be made public, Editordude said:

“Well, I guess we’ve been critical of Todd lately. But I actually feel kind of honored to be considered an enemy at the top echelons of the Gloria administration. Rachel had better get ready to stage a whole bunch of interventions, cuz there’s a lot of people who agree with us about the shamelessness and ineptitude of Gloria right now.”