San Diego to Begin Short-Term Rental License Process Monday, Oct.3

From City of San Diego:

Starting on Monday, Oct. 3, at noon, hosts can apply for a short-term residential occupancy (STRO) license to operate a dwelling unit in the City of San Diego for short-term rentals. The STRO license will be required starting on May 1, 2023.

The STRO Ordinance, approved by the San Diego City Council and California Coastal Commission, provides guidelines for short-term rentals of less than one month. These guidelines include a requirement for hosts to obtain a license and establish a cap on the number of licenses granted for whole-home rentals operating more than 20 days per year.

Potential hosts can apply for one of the following four STRO license tiers: Part-Time, Home Sharing, Whole-Home and Mission Beach Whole Home. Councilwoman Campbell promises, “These new regulations will return more housing into the market and give neighborhoods more quality of life.” Of course Campbell is optimistic as the process was molded into policy by her office. Her move to collaborate with a billion-dollar homeshare company set off a storm of protest from coastal residents and helped to fuel a pandemic-era recall effort, unsuccessful obviously.

More from the city:

Before beginning the application process, hosts must possess an active Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) certificate and ensure all Rental Unit Business Taxes are in active paid status. In addition, applicants are strongly encouraged to visit the City’s STRO webpage and complete the STRO Application checklist before Oct. 3.

“We are focused on ensuring this process is clear and easy to understand, and we are here to support applicants,” said City Treasurer Elizabeth Correia. “Our team put together a comprehensive STRO application checklist and an STRO license application video that will assist hosts in a successful application submittal. We strongly encourage hosts to review the materials available on the STRO webpage.”

For whole-home rentals operating more than 20 days per year, the application period for STRO licenses will be open from Oct. 3 at noon through Nov. 30 at 5 p.m. Whole-home license recipients will be announced by Dec. 16, 2022.

The application period for the remaining license types will remain open indefinitely. Hosts are encouraged to apply as early as possible. Details and a description of the four license types are available at sandiego.gov/stro.