‘How to Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Passing of the 30-foot Height Limit? Vote No on Measure C’

The Point Loma – OB Democratic Club held a panel discussion on the 30-foot height limit over the weekend, and after a “lively discussion” club members voted unanimously to: “Support championing the 50th anniversary of this historic landmark – by voting No on measure C.”

Panelists Mandy Havlik, Geoff Page, and Linda Lukacs led the discussion during the Zoom meeting, and pretty much all agreed on the bottomline to save the height restriction in building. The club had invited clubmember Dike Anyiwo, Chair of the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Planning Group and Councilmember Jen Campbell and her campaign staff, but they were no-shows.

The club also took another vote on a different issue and released the following:

Vote of No Confidence in Will Rodriguez-Kennedy as Chair of the San Diego County Democratic Party

At the September 25 meeting of the Point Loma Democratic Club, members voted in support of submitting this letter to Central Committee leadership to express our strong position of “No confidence” and opposition to Will Rodriguez-Kennedy resuming duties as Chair of the San Diego County Democratic Party.

We understand he is involved with competing lawsuits in the Superior Court in San Diego, and is also the subject of a related investigation conducted by our Party’s Ethics Committee.

Given the facts made public in recent days: We support retaining Becca Taylor as the “Acting Chair” of the County Party so she can continue to focus on raising funds and electing Democrats in the November 8 midterm election.

We also support waiting until the regularly scheduled elections at the January 2023 meeting to elect a new Chair and other Central Committee leadership positions at that time.

We are especially concerned about Party finances since many of our members and friends have stated firmly that they will not contribute to the Party as long as Will Rodriguez-Kennedy remains Chair.

We are sharing our recommendations for actions in this matter with our sister Democratic Clubs.

We are better than this.