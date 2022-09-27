‘How to Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Passing of the 30-foot Height Limit? Vote No on Measure C’

The Point Loma – OB Democratic Club held a panel discussion on the 30-foot height limit over the weekend, and after a “lively discussion” club members voted unanimously to: “Support championing the 50th anniversary of this historic landmark – by voting No on measure C.”
Panelists Mandy Havlik, Geoff Page, and Linda Lukacs led the discussion during the Zoom meeting, and pretty much all agreed on the bottomline to save the height restriction in building. The club had invited clubmember Dike Anyiwo, Chair of the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Planning Group and Councilmember Jen Campbell and her campaign staff, but they were no-shows.
The club also took another vote on a different issue and released the following:
Vote of No Confidence in Will Rodriguez-Kennedy as Chair of the San Diego County Democratic Party
At the September 25 meeting of the Point Loma Democratic Club, members voted in support of submitting this letter to Central Committee leadership to express our strong position of “No confidence” and opposition to Will Rodriguez-Kennedy resuming duties as Chair of the San Diego County Democratic Party.
We understand he is involved with competing lawsuits in the Superior Court in San Diego, and is also the subject of a related investigation conducted by our Party’s Ethics Committee.
Given the facts made public in recent days: We support retaining Becca Taylor as the “Acting Chair” of the County Party so she can continue to focus on raising funds and electing Democrats in the November 8 midterm election.
We also support waiting until the regularly scheduled elections at the January 2023 meeting to elect a new Chair and other Central Committee leadership positions at that time.
We are especially concerned about Party finances since many of our members and friends have stated firmly that they will not contribute to the Party as long as Will Rodriguez-Kennedy remains Chair.
We are sharing our recommendations for actions in this matter with our sister Democratic Clubs.
We are better than this.
{ 8 comments… read them below or add one }
I find it antithetical to the fundamental idea of a Democratic club to host the Republican candidate running against an incumbent, county party endorsed Democrat at an event. I don’t care about whether Campbell was invited or the nature of the discussion (both completely fine, have a meeting about the height limit, totally in bounds of what they should do as a club) but to give a platform to a GOP member in good standing in a club set up by people who are supposed to be working to defeat Luckas’ party is disgusting. I hope this club will face some sort of censure for this outrageous action.
There ya go again, O..m! What righteousness! It’s too bad we all don’t have the clarity that you seem to have. It was this very club that came out in support of the Campbell recall. Where were you then? You missed that chance to castigate them.
Frank do you believe that DEMOCRATIC clubs should have an open door policy for Republicans to pontificate to their members? This isn’t the town council or a rotary club. It’s a proudly partisan organization. This is, theoretically, a volunteer led group that’s dedicated to Democratic candidates and ideals. Their bylaws related to endorsements say “ Only candidates who are registered Democrats are eligible for Club endorsement.” At no point has this club, as far as I can see, opened the doors to GOPers to speak. Yet there’s Linda Luckas, running against the county party’s endorsed democratic candidate, given a microphone (but NOT given her party identification in any literature about this meeting).
Again, Frank, please tell me – what is the point of a DEMOCRATIC club if Republicans are given the spotlight?
This Democrat club voted to support the recall of Jen Campbell just 2 years ago.
Are you suggesting they should support Ms. Campbell solely based on her party affiliation, in spite of her history on local issues? Personally I think they should do whatever they see is in the best interest of their membership, and in this case, it’s exploring the alternatives for local representation.
Good on Linda for showing up, that’s half the job. Jen only shows up if there’s glad-handing involved or if it’s to do the mayor’s bidding.
KH at no point do I suggest they should support Jen Campbell above. As I’ve said in this space before, I didn’t vote for her in the primary. I don’t care if they don’t lift a finger to help Campbell win. That’s the prerogative of their membership.
In fact I do suggest that they have every right to have this conversation at the club. It’s clearly within their purview. I would not have said a word about this if everything about this meeting was the same minus Linda’s participation.
It’s HER participation that I have a problem with. She is a Republican, speaking at a Democratic club. What’s the point of having a partisan space if you’re going to bring in a Republican? Every single endorsement on their page is for a registered democrat. They require candidates to be democrats to get their endorsement. They are going against the spirit of their own bylaws by providing a republican a space to get out her message and potentially gather votes. I’m simply pointing out that they’re hosting a Republican who is running against the county party-endorsed Democrat. That’s antithetical to the entire point of a Democratic club and I would say that about ANY race where an R was invited to speak there.
Linda isn’t a subject matter expert on this issue. She’s not a historian or a city planner. She’s a Republican. The OB/PL DEMOCRATIC Club should not be hosting her.
I thought City Council seats were non-partisan.
Is Cathy Kenton a Republican? Cathy was the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Planning Group Chair when she spoke at The Point Loma – OB Democratic Club before on “E”. She seems to have a lot of vested interests in Midway and Sports Arena!
The term “Coastal Republicans” used to be used a lot. I welcome their votes when it comes to protecting the coast and our wonderful communities. The 30 ft. Coastal Hight Limit is a nonpartisan issue.
Hey Kathleen, is Cathy Kenton running for City Council?
Again, my issue isn’t this conversation. Have it all you’d like in any other space you’d like! However, Republican Linda Linda’s inclusion in this conversation – on an issue where she isn’t a subject matter expert but is clearly there soft campaigning against a county party-endorsed Democratic candidate – in a partisan, Democratic space is the problem.