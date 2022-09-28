OB Town Council ‘Live’ Meeting Tonight — Wed., Sept.28

Join the Ocean Beach Town Council at their September public meeting — Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 7pm.

The meeting will be LIVE at Water’s Edge Church (1984 Sunset Cliff’s Blvd) AND broadcasting/interactive on Facebook/Zoom: LINK

CA State Assemblymember Chris Ward will be in attendance and speak to the group.

Anyone who wishes to address the meeting via public comment may contact the OBTC to get a link to the zoom meeting and be interactive or just come in person.

Lastly, nominations for this year’s OBTC OBies are open – vote HERE. Nominations are closed on Sunday October 2nd!