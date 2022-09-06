Presidents During My Lifetime

by Ernie McCray

15 presidents have served our country

during my lifetime,

all of them affecting me

in some way,

beginning with Franklin Delano Roosevelt,

FDR,

a man who gave me a sense,

even in my childhood innocence

that a president

was kind of important

as I listened to grownups rave

about the role he played

in keeping the country safe

during the Second World War,

a war I fought with my pals everyday

in our play,

when we weren’t shooting robbers

and Indians and anybody else

who got in our way.

Next came

Harry S. Truman,

attracting my attention when I heard a neighbor

talking about how he

“did mo’ fo’ colored folks

than any president here-to-fo’,”

in reference to him

declaring equality

for “all” people in the military,

be they Black or White

or Christian or Jew

or from here or elsewhere,

it didn’t matter who.

From then on, I had an interest in

presidents and politics

and what made them tick,

and when war hero, Dwight D. Eisenhower, came on the scene,

in my teens, sharing his misgivings about

the military-industrial complex,

the war machine,

I, a reservist in the marines, was questioning

whether or not I really wanted to be

a “lean, mean killing machine”

and a few other things,

and soon

I was campaigning for John Kennedy,

JFK,

appreciating a lot of what he had to say,

all that “Ask not what your country can do for you,

but what you can do for it”

and the like,

patiently waiting for him to stop lollygagging

and get in the swing of things,

considering that

the push for civil rights, at the time, was in full swing,

and “Blam!” he took an assassin’s bullet

and was gone,

and in stepped LBJ

to save the day,

signing a voting act

for which people had marched

and prayed,

actions causing me to appreciate him

in a special way,

then, after he let a war in Vietnam escalate

his presidential days came to an abrupt end

and my political education began to really kick in

as Richard “Tricky Dicky” Nixon took residence

in the West Wing,

showing no evidence that he respected

the hopes and dreams of my people,

recklessly initiating a “War on Drugs”

that wreaked havoc

in “minority” communities,

and Gerald Ford came along,

to finish his term after his impeachment

for his criminal activities,

and amended the Voting Rights Act

and brought attention to Black History Month,

which registered with me,

although he, more or less, in fact,

left it at that

before he was dethroned,

giving way to Jimmy Carter,

a Georgia peanut farmer,

who touched me with his open mind

and loving heart

which didn’t sit well

in a country not known for its comfort

with “nice guys” in high places.

One term and he was out like Ford before him,

leaving the door open

for Ronald Reagan to rush in

like a western hero, attacking labor unions,

in keeping with his having gassed

the “free speech movement” at Berkeley

and having set the stage for Sister Angela Davis

ending up on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted List

which especially bothered me deeply,

and then George H.W. Bush replaces him,

sparking “Desert Storm” aka the Gulf War

and adding more fuel to the drug war,

two things I would never have bargained for,

and Bill “Slick Willie” Clinton arrives with a

ton of shuck

and an equal amount of jive,

bringing to life

a “3 Strikes” policy

and suddenly

jails and penitentiaries

are filled with young people

who look like me

and gay service men and women

find themselves in a “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell”

mildly homophobic situation,

much to my consternation,

and “Dubya,”

spells him,

unleashing a bevy of war crimes

for who knows what reason or rhyme,

leaving Barack Obama, the first Black president,

who came to us like a breath of fresh air,

an economy to repair

while providing millions of people

desperately needed health care

while republicans fought him every step of the way,

signaling that although America

had voted in a person of color

to the highest office in the land,

it wasn’t really ready for it,

as evidenced by the election of an

incredibly deviant White supremacist

who has not displayed a single redeeming quality

that anyone has witnessed,

a man who exposed the fragility of our democracy

by nearly bringing it to its knees

with MAGA folks at his side,

doing his deeds,

making the man who succeeded him,

Joe Biden,

seem like a gift from heaven,

appearing to be the man of the hour

at this point in our history,

speaking forcefully, finally,

calling a spade, a spade,

some would say,

working towards

curtailing a pandemic

and restoring a waning economy,

and bringing us together

to prevent our nation’s

demise

at the hands of folks bent

on trying to revise

all the accomplishments

that have been made

by folks seeking liberty and justice

as a prize.

If anyone does, he deserves a

high five.

But one thing I’ve learned

from these presidents,

no matter who they are

or what they’re trying to achieve,

they can’t go about it alone.

So, the call for everyone

is to help Biden

make and keep our country

safe and strong.