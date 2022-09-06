Library Survey Results at OB Planning Board Meeting at Newbreak Church – Wednesday, September 7

The results of a survey taken by the city on the OB Library expansion plans is Action Item #1 on the agenda of the OB Planning Board meeting, Wednesday night at Newbreak Church.

The board will review the results – including feedback and the final design — and will take some kind of action on whether to approve the proposed design.

Meeting at 6 pm, the board will take their seats inside Newbreak Church at 2069 Ebers Street in OB.

The normal and usual other items, such as reports from political representatives and the non-agenda public comment period, are still on the agenda.

Here is the official agenda: