Upcoming Groovy Events at the OB Woman’s Club – Succulents Workshop and Ping Pong Tourney

Check out these groovy events coming to the OB Woman’s Club later in September.

Living Picture Succulent Workshop – (Space Limited – Must register by Sept. 20)



Tue, September 27, 2022 06:15 PM – 09:00 PM

At the Club located at 2160 Bacon Street in Ocean Beach, San Diego, CA 92107

Learn how to make a beautiful, one-of-a-kind living picture with succulents. It’s really easy and fun to make these. Our instructor, Muriel King, will provide all the materials. The cost is $50, or you can bring your own succulents and the cost is only $38.

Space is limited to 20 people and you must register by Sept. 20th to attend. [Go here to register.]



IF YOU ARE BRINGING YOUR OWN SUCCULENTS: They should be on the small side, hearty, and compact as shown these photos. It’s easy to take cuttings of established succulents growing in your home or garden. With small pruning snips, cut stem sections 1 to 2 inches long. Remove lower leaves. The roots will sprout from these leaf nodes. Let cuttings dry on a tray for a few days before you plant them. This curing process causes cut ends to callus, or form a thin layer of cells.

Guests are welcome to attend.

Ping Pong Tournament at the Ocean Beach Woman’s Club

Fri, September 30, 2022 06:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Player Registration @ 6pm Sharp, and the Tournament goes until 10pm