Abortion Is Now Banned in These States

Access to abortion in roughly half the country has changed swiftly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Providers, patients, lawyers and state officials are scrambling to interpret a cascade of confusing and often conflicting antiabortion legislation, some of it written a century ago.

Thirteen states had “trigger bans” designed to take effect shortly after Roe was struck down. At least eight states banned the procedure the day the ruling was released. Several others with antiabortion laws blocked by the courts are expected to act, with lawmakers moving to activate dormant legislation. A handful of states also have pre-Roe abortion bans that could be reactivated, and others moved immediately to introduce new legislation. Judges have temporarily blocked some state bans.

In Kansas, voters rejected a state constitutional amendment that would have eliminated protections for abortion. If passed, it would have allowed the state’s conservative legislature to enact a near-total ban on abortion.

In 20 states and the District of Columbia, abortion is legal, widely available and likely to be protected.

Some governors have expressed interest in convening special legislative sessions to pass additional antiabortion laws — or to remove antiabortion laws already on the books. Abortion access in other states will depend on the midterm elections.

For the 50-state inter-active map, go here at Washington Post.