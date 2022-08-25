Remembering Martin and the FBI

by Ernie McCray

A traitor

whines, and spins lies

about his “problems” with the FBI,

claiming they’re harassing him

when he had stolen from the government

boxes upon boxes of

classified information,

secrets about nuclear bombs, and shit,

serious gossip

about other governments,

and I just want to slap this fool

upside the head,

with all that complaining about harassment

when his real problem

should be arrestment,

no matter how “unprecedented”

he’s said to be.

Besides, here’s, arguably,

the most hateful Homosapien

in human history,

maligning the FBI

for doing what they were paid to do,

which is cool with me,

but I have vivid memories, in 3D,

of this federal agency

when it was under the direction

of a man

who went after

Brother Martin Luther King,

a fine specimen of a human being

who taught the world

how to love and dream,

as though he was an enemy against humanity,

with demonic ferocity,

going after him and his family

with help from the police,

wiretapping away,

dishing out false stories

to the press

about his “communist ties,”

utilizing

infiltrators and agent provocateurs

and private citizens as spies,

ANYTHING to neutralize

his influence on a people

who simply wanted to try on for size

the accoutrements of freedom

as they went about their lives,

liberties some people

took for granted,

as a bird flies,

knowing the sky

will always be there,

whether it’s cloudy

or a day that’s sunny and bright.

And, Martin, did nothing worthy of the FBI’s attention,

not a single crime,

but in this situation

with an ex-president of our nation,

they’re right on time.

And soon, one would hope,

this man will experience, in due time,

something MLK had to deal with way more than a few times:

Jail time!

That would be so fine.