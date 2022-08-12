Part 2 of Ocean Beach’s Coastal Access – A Power Point Presentation

by on August 12, 2022 · 1 comment

in Environment, Ocean Beach

Here is Part 2 of Kevin Hasting’s “Coastal Access in Ocean Beach – 2022 Update.” (Part 1 here.)

Kevin is the vice-chair of the OB Planning Board and made the this power point presentation at the board’s most recent meeting.


{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }

Frank Gormlie August 12, 2022 at 11:00 am

Kevin, thank you for the color-coded images – without them reposting would have been a nightmare. And where are all the great photos from? Did you or some drone take them?

Reply

Leave a Comment

Older Article:

Newer Article: