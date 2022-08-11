Coastal Access in Ocean Beach – 2022 Update: Power Point Presentation – Part 1

Kevin Hastings, the vice-chair of the Ocean Beach Planning Board — and OB’s foremost expert on the status of the different ocean access points — has put together a power point presentation on the “Coastal Access in Ocean Beach – 2022 Update.” He gave the presentation at the last OBPB meeting.
The Rag has split Kevin’s presentation into 2 parts. Here is Part 1:
Part 2 will be posted Friday, Aug. 12.
{ 1 comment… read it below or add one }
So now we know what Kevin has been doing in his “spare” time – putting this wonderful presentation together. Every Obcean needs to check this out – as does every city council staffer and planning dept bureaucrat.