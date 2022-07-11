Andrea Schlageter – Chair of OB Planning Board – Makes the Big Time: Is Chosen as Head of San Diego Community Planners

Andrea Schlageter, the chair of the OB Planning Board, has just been selected to lead the influential Community Planners Committee, a group that represents San Diego’s four dozen neighborhood planning groups at City Hall.

At 30, Schlageter is the youngest person ever to lead the CPC, the first woman this century to have the post and only the second renter. The chair of the CPC has been held almost exclusively this century by middle-aged white men who are homeowners from affluent neighborhoods. She’s also a local, having graduated from Point Loma High School in 2009.

In May, Schlegeter and Barry Schultz, a long-time, community-oriented land-use attorney, tied 14-14 in a vote to become the new CPC chair. Since then, Schultz was named National City’s interim city attorney and dropped out.

Every neighborhood planning committee has a seat on the CPC. Usually, the neighborhood panel member is the chair of the local planning committee. And the group of members select the over-all chair. The CPC makes recommendations to the City Council and Mayor on housing policies, development regulations and rules for providing parks, libraries, fire stations and other amenities to neighborhoods.

Sunday’s San Diego U-T simply gushed about Schlageter’s “meteoric” rise as a community leader in a front-page article, and, as reporter David Garrick saw it, “A powerful new voice”, which “could soon shake up San Diego’s escalating war between the ‘build-baby-build’ crowd and single-family homeowners frustrated that massive new housing projects are damaging neighborhood character and quality of life.”

Throughout Garrick’s piece, Andrea is described as a “moderate” and part NIMBY and part YIMBY.

Despite Schlageter’s leadership of the OB Planning Board as it has navigated through the churning waters of ADUs, granny flats, short-term rentals, and high level attacks against the concept of local planning committees, she is apparently seen by San Diego’s establishment as someone who can steer the boat, moderate and mitigate the demands from grassroots groups and residents as the city presses communities to live up to the mayor’s agenda.

Yet, they may be in for a surprise.

