Group Opposed to Lifting 30-Foot Height Limit in Midway Aligns With Most Trumpian Politician in San Diego County

In troubling news for those opposed to the new ballot measure that would lift the 30-foot height limit in the Midway, the group that originally went to court and successfully blocked the former measure, has now aligned itself with the most Trumpian, right-wing politician in San Diego County: Carl DeMaio.

The group, Save Our Access, purports to be an environmental organization. It filed the original lawsuit that forced Measure E, the former effort to eliminate the height limit in the Midway, to court for a favorable ruling. SOA argued — and the judge agreed — the city hadn’t prepared adequate environmental reviews on the effects of tall buildings. Now, with a new review in its pocket, the San Diego City Council — in an unanimous vote – in mid-July of this year, placed the measure to eliminate the 30-foot height limit in the Midway back on the upcoming November ballot.

The new initiative is Measure C. If approved by voters, the measure would wipe out the height limit in a 1,324-acre area of the Midway District that includes the sports arena and nearby city-owned land.

Yet, now Save Our Access has coalesced with DeMaio’s PAC, Reform Local Government. In an effort to prove the old slogan, ‘the enemy of my enemy is my friend,’ Save Our Access believes DeMaio’s network is the only ally around that can help them defeat Measure C.

DeMaio’s extreme right-wing, Trumpian views are well documented. In 2020, DeMaio ran against Darrell Issa in California’s 50th Congressional District, which has a majority of registered Republicans. DeMaio tried to be the Trumpiest of Trumps in out-Trumpian Issa — but failed. He tried, though.

DeMaio is the chair of “Reform California,” — it used to be “Reform San Diego” – that is active in state-wide anti-tax campaigns, and made a name for itself during the Recall Newsom campaign. In doing so, DeMaio really pissed off other conservatives trying to recall the governor, by siphoning off money donated to the recall campaign for his own agenda.

More recently, Reform California tried to get an initiative on the ballot regulating the voting process for state voters. It didn’t make the cut, failing to get the required number of signatures by the required date. DeMaio’s idea of voting reform would have imposed a requirement for citizens to supply their social security number in order to register to vote and a way to verify their registration at the time of voting. DeMaio is into voter suppression.

In a recent podcast, DeMaio expressed his view that the Department of Justice was scamming Trump.

So, why is a handful of environmental activists chumming up to him?

Clues to their thinking were illuminated in a recent email sent out to potential sympathizers. The notice acknowledged that DeMaio’s PAC is “too right wing” for some and that DeMaio maybe “too polarizing.”

But they see DeMaio being able to supply Republican voters to block Measure C. Nobody else is around to help. Save Our Access claims they reached out to “key environmental groups” regarding Measure E in 2020 — but found none. They also claim they found “all key democrats were solidly behind lifting the height limit.” They have again “put out feelers to the environmental community” and except for a few individuals, they received “no response.”

Here’s their current thinking:

What Reform Local Government brings is a huge voting block of republicans that will strictly follow the endorsements recommended. Indications are that it is more powerful now than the republican party.

They believe DeMaio can deliver votes along the I-15 corridor, particularly in Rancho Penasquitos, “Carl DeMaio’s backyard.” This is the Carl DeMaio wing, the Trump wing.

Save Our Access also now believes, “We also need to provide adequate funds for Reform Local Government to do its job.”

The unholy alliance is not only a very risky endeavor for SOA, but it allows them to be played by DeMaio, all the while believing they’re playing him. By aligning with the Trump wing of the local GOP, they will be turning off a whole sector of progressive and Democratic voters.

This alliance is so unworthy of San Diego environmentalists, that it must be opposed.

The OB Rag is hereby drawing a line in the sand: we will not support Save Our Access as long as they are in an alliance with DeMaio. We will not support efforts to chummy up with Neo-fascists, which is what Trump — and DeMaio are. Trump wants to and is trying to wreck our democracy. DeMaio is San Diego’s Trumpiest of Trumps.

Neo-fascists can be environmentalists too. Why, there was even an environmental movement in Nazi Germany, you know, saving the forests for the true Aryans.