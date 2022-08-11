Little to Show in Affordable Housing After 5 Years of Collecting Developer Fees Under Atkins’ SB2

Since 2017, California has collected more than $1.6 billion in real estate fees to fund affordable housing after Sen. Toni Atkins ushered SB 2 through the Legislature. Less than a quarter has been disbursed and San Diego’s cost of living has soared.

by Catherine Allen / Voice of San Diego / August 10, 2022

In 2017, the state passed SB 2, a law its sponsors said would alleviate the cost of shelter in California by providing an ongoing source of affordable housing funds in an industry that mostly relies on single-use money.

Since then, the state has collected more than $1.6 billion in fees levied on real estate transactions. Yet by the end of 2021, the state had spent less than a quarter of that total on housing and homelessness.

Five years ago, Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins said she authored SB 2, or the Build Homes and Jobs Act, to “provide desperately needed funding for permanent housing with supportive services.” With it, the state collected revenue from fees imposed on certain real estate transactions, such as mortgage refinances.

For the balance of this article, please go here.