New Departure Path for San Diego Airport ‘to Reduce Plane Noise Over Point Loma’

by Dave Schwab / Peninsula Beacon / August 10, 2022

The Federal Aviation Administration has implemented a new San Diego International Airport (SAN) departure procedure intended to lessen noise impacts to areas in the flight path, by having planes fly further out over the ocean before turning back south of Point Loma.

The new ZZOOO3 departure procedure was implemented by the FAA based on a recommendation made first by the Airport Noise Advisory Committee (ANAC) subcommittee. Formed in 1981, ANAC is composed of up to18 voting members drawn from various organizations, residential areas, and professional associations. It provides a forum for collaborative discussion of aircraft noise issues and related matters.

“The FAA has implemented a new ZZOOO3 departure procedure that was vetted in the Flight Procedure Study, accepted by ANAC, and submitted to the FAA in 2019,” said Sjohnna Knack, program manager, airport noise mitigation at San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. “The fact that airplanes are flying further out into the ocean before they turn is a win for all people living near the flight paths west of the airport. It’s a great example of just one of the many tangible items ANAC has been able to accomplish. We are still analyzing the data, and will have some pre- and post-ZZOOO3 noise monitoring data to share at the September ANAC meeting.”

