Keeping on Pushing in Memory of the Freedom Riders

(Opening Poem for the “Buses Are Coming” Exhibit)

by Ernie McCray

Back in 1961

the buses the Freedom Riders road

began to roll,

questioning America’s soul,

bringing to light the Southern United States’ role

in keeping Black folks

and White folks

segregated in bus terminals,

complete with “Whites Only”

cafeterias and restroom facilities,

featuring people on board like

Ralph Abernathy,

friend and mentor to Martin Luther King, Jr.

and Kwame Ture,

nee Stokely Carmichael,

of the Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC)

who popularized the phrase

“Black Power,”

sparking a rise

in African American Protest Poetry,

poetry very much alive today,

verses that energize a people’s aspirations,

giving their grievances air,

softening

the ravages of their despair,

so, they can walk

with their heads held high

and their hearts determined,

as did the Freedom Riders,

to continue a journey

towards equality

that, like the roads, they traveled,

are filled with barriers

and twists and turns

and detours

that seem to go for miles

making it appear at times

like moonwalking against hurricane winds.

But the struggle has always been

about breathing in “second winds”

and keeping on pushing.

EPILOGUE

Common Ground Theatre presents “A Poetic Tribute to the Freedom Riders”

Sunday, August 28, 2022, 4-5:30 p.m.

At the Quartyard

1301 Market Street

(619) 432-5303

events@quartyardsd.com